Oppenheimer slashes price target on Baidu Inc. [BIDU] – find out why.

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $156.55 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $153.70, while the highest price level was $158.30. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Baidu and China Gas Collaborate to Accelerate Smart Energy Transformation.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU and HKEX:9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, and China Gas Holdings Ltd. (HKEX: 384), a leading gas operator and service provider in China, have inked a strategic cooperation agreement to drive digital and intelligent transformation in the energy and power sector with innovative solutions based on Baidu AI Cloud. The companies will also explore business opportunities that contribute to achieving a peak in carbon emissions and ultimately carbon-neutrality.

With a global focus on smart energy and environmental protection, cloud and AI technologies are emerging as invaluable technologies for enhancing efficiencies, unlocking value, and reducing carbon footprints. Under the first stage of their partnership, worth RMB 936 million yuan, Baidu will expedite China Gas’ move to the cloud and harness its AI capabilities to build customized applications including smart monitoring, smart scheduling, gas usage prediction, and smart customer services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.60 percent and weekly performance of 1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3961516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $251.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.39.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.12, while it was recorded at 150.74 for the last single week of trading, and 205.98 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 10.64%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,065 million, or 60.30% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.49 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 22,753,434 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 40,257,450 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 97,096,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,107,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,973,768 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 7,125,344 shares during the same period.