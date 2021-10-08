MetLife Inc. [MET] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $72

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on October 7, 2021 that MetLife Assumes Post-Retirement Life Insurance Liabilities For 8,000 Avaya Retirees.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that its subsidiary, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, entered into an agreement in the first quarter of 2021 to assume responsibility for about $190 million of Avaya’s post-retirement life insurance obligations covering approximately 8,000 retirees.

Using existing plan assets, Avaya, through its Post Retirement Life Insurance Benefits Trusts, purchased retiree life insurance buyout contracts from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to cover eligible retirees. The buyout transaction will not change life insurance benefits for Avaya’s retirees and their beneficiaries. With the transaction, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, rather than Avaya, will be responsible for life insurance costs, benefit payments and recordkeeping. No action is needed by retirees or beneficiaries. Avaya and MetLife have provided additional information to covered retirees whose benefits will be paid by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

A sum of 4567021 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $65.07 and dropped to a low of $64.21 until finishing in the latest session at $64.55.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.1. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $71.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95.

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.25, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 59.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 7.60%.

There are presently around $41,977 million, or 77.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,059,433, which is approximately 8.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,528,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.78 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -0.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,114,026 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 54,059,446 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 564,133,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,306,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,487,747 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,093,717 shares during the same period.