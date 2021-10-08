Market cap of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] reaches 20.85B – now what?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] jumped around 4.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $130.80 at the close of the session, up 3.55%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Teladoc Health Reimagines Primary Care with Primary360.

New Primary Care Model Delivers Greater Care Access & Health Engagement.

Fills Preventive & Chronic Care Gaps with Two-thirds of New Members Lacking Regular Primary Care.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now -34.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $132.93 and lowest of $128.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 308.00, which means current price is +8.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3036668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $195.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $225 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $162, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.25, while it was recorded at 126.11 for the last single week of trading, and 178.64 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $16,824 million, or 80.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,016,998, which is approximately 11.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,300,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -3.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,676,599 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 9,825,644 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 102,122,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,625,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,708,391 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,830 shares during the same period.