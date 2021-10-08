Market cap of Li Auto Inc. [LI] reaches 29.39B – now what?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] surged by $1.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.29 during the day while it closed the day at $28.78. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. September 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 7,094 Li ONEs in September 2021, up 102.5% year over year. The Company’s deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 were 25,116, up 190.0% year over year. Total deliveries of Li ONEs in the first nine months of 2021 reached 55,270 and the cumulative deliveries of Li ONEs as of September 30, 2021 reached 88,867.

“Deliveries of Li ONEs in September moderated compared with the prior month due to the prolonged chip supply shortage. Responding to the continually rising orders since the release of the 2021 Li ONE, we are taking multiple measures to ensure the supply of the auto parts, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery for our users,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc. stock has also gained 9.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LI stock has declined by -9.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.45% and lost -0.17% year-on date.

The market cap for LI stock reached $29.39 billion, with 905.05 million shares outstanding and 223.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 6799927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $41.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $60 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.21, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 27.52 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,304 million, or 18.40% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,853,665, which is approximately 131.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,274,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.38 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $426.79 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 61.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 68,858,751 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 25,603,207 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,092,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,554,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,572,147 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,665,342 shares during the same period.