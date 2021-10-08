Market cap of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] reaches 6.80B – now what?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces $1.3 Billion Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HTA”) (NYSE: HTA) announced that it, along with its operating partnership, Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP (“HTALP” and, together with HTA, the “Company”), entered into a third amended and restated $1.3 billion Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”). The Credit Agreement consists of a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) and a $300 million term loan (the “Term Loan”). The Credit Agreement refinances the existing $1.3 billion unsecured credit agreement and will lower the Company’s borrowing costs and extend maturities.

The Credit Agreement will mature in October 2025, and the Revolver and Term Loan can each be extended for up to one year. Based on the Company’s current investment grade ratings, the Revolver will initially be priced at LIBOR plus 105 bps, inclusive of a 20 bps facility fee, and the Term Loan will initially be priced at LIBOR plus 95 bps. The Credit Agreement includes customary LIBOR replacement terms and contains a sustainability-linked feature, which allows for a reduction in pricing upon the Company’s realization of certain sustainability ratings.

A sum of 5598926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.49M shares. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares reached a high of $31.81 and dropped to a low of $31.17 until finishing in the latest session at $31.38.

The one-year HTA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.1. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $31.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 172.18.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,668 million, or 99.40% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,306,824, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 22,089,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.18 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $520.32 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 14,957,058 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,244,760 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 179,278,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,480,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,030,229 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 928,362 shares during the same period.