Market cap of Adobe Inc. [ADBE] reaches 274.64B – now what?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] closed the trading session at $578.96 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $576.19, while the highest price level was $586.145. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io.

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.

The skyrocketing demand for video means video teams must create an ever-increasing volume of content in close collaboration with dispersed stakeholders., video review and approval processes are disjointed across multiple channels, leading to inefficient, time-intensive workflows. To address these inefficiencies, video tools need to be cloud-first with collaboration at the center, enabling every stakeholder to effectively contribute to the creative process with the appropriate controls, feedback mechanisms, and security.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.76 percent and weekly performance of 0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ADBE reached to a volume of 2623459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $703.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $640 to $695. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $630 to $730, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on ADBE stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADBE shares from 575 to 650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 14.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADBE stock trade performance evaluation

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 631.68, while it was recorded at 570.39 for the last single week of trading, and 538.11 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.91 and a Gross Margin at +85.36. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $233,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 18.00%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $231,281 million, or 85.30% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,170,875, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,552,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.58 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.65 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,124 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 16,159,524 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 12,780,945 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 370,535,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,476,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,321,718 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,732,817 shares during the same period.