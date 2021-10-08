Market cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 59.29B – now what?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.50 during the day while it closed the day at $77.36. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company” and NASDAQ: ATVI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for alleged mismanagement concerning sexual harassment and gender discrimination, as well as related alleged federal securities fraud violations.

A complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision alleges the Company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuit also alleges that the Company’s executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained. A related complaint for securities fraud was also filed against the Company and its officers.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock has also loss -0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATVI stock has declined by -16.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.23% and lost -16.68% year-on date.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $59.29 billion, with 777.00 million shares outstanding and 772.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 8411610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $115.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.01, while it was recorded at 77.43 for the last single week of trading, and 90.38 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.90%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,233 million, or 89.20% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,256,297, which is approximately -0.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,874,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.93 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 13.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 39,566,089 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 40,719,527 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 594,906,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,192,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,341,104 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,928,555 shares during the same period.