Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Is Currently 2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $46.92 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Kohl’s Announces New National Nonprofit Partnership as Part of Company’s Ongoing Commitment to Mental Health.

$2 million donation to NAMI will help improve and expand support services for individuals and families impacted by mental illness.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced an expansion of the company’s ongoing commitment to health and wellness, including mental health, highlighted by a new national nonprofit partnership with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Kohl’s is donating $2 million over two years to NAMI, which the organization will use to refresh its support group model. With Kohl’s gift, NAMI’s support groups will be expanded to reach additional people and serve more diverse communities, rolling out virtually in communities across the United States. The programming will be enhanced to include new trauma-informed, cross-cultural training and materials to better support those whose mental health has been impacted by trauma, including the impacts of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.

Kohl’s Corporation represents 152.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.85 billion with the latest information. KSS stock price has been found in the range of $46.21 to $47.5327.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 3628117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $67.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $54, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 39 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.57, while it was recorded at 47.62 for the last single week of trading, and 53.46 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $6,350 million, or 97.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,465,338, which is approximately 1.948% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,852,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.95 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $339.48 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,608,997 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 17,211,417 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 100,521,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,342,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,489,011 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,348,976 shares during the same period.