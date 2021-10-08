Kellogg Company [K] Revenue clocked in at $14.03 billion, up 1.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2021 Third Quarter Results Webcast.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2021 third quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

Over the last 12 months, K stock dropped by -2.70%. The one-year Kellogg Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.12. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.53 billion, with 341.00 million shares outstanding and 258.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 2603672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $76 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 65.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.88, while it was recorded at 63.99 for the last single week of trading, and 62.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.29%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,549 million, or 88.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 59,465,168, which is approximately -0.834% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,214,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

363 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,687,992 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 37,927,828 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 241,294,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,910,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,539 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,807 shares during the same period.