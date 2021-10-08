Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] moved up 16.55: Why It’s Important

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.86%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Jupiter Wellness Provides Shareholder Update on Multiple Clinical & Commercial Milestones.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), provided an update on its advancing clinical programs and commercial progress.

Commercial:.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.28 million, with 11.36 million shares outstanding and 5.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.60K shares, JUPW stock reached a trading volume of 3739883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12.

JUPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.86. With this latest performance, JUPW shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6617, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1097 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jupiter Wellness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -481.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.69. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -590.17.

Return on Total Capital for JUPW is now -159.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -172.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.60% of JUPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JUPW stocks are: GLENVIEW TRUST CO with ownership of 1,990,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 174,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in JUPW stocks shares; and M HOLDINGS SECURITIES, INC., currently with $0.13 million in JUPW stock with ownership of nearly 58.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ:JUPW] by around 341,683 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 24,859 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,060,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,426,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUPW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,637 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,309 shares during the same period.