Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain 45.55% so far this year. What now?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] gained 0.16% or 0.04 points to close at $25.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5054456 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Invesco Launches Digital Assets and Blockchain Thematic Equity ETFs in the U.S.

Passive ETFs track unique Alerian Galaxy Global Indexes that combine exposure to cryptocurrency and blockchain equities with an allocation to an investment vehicle that directly holds digital assets.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced the launch of two passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on digital assets and blockchain. The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) will offer thematic equity exposure to global public companies and select investment vehicles that are actively engaged in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

It opened the trading session at $25.82, the shares rose to $25.86 and dropped to $25.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IVZ points out that the company has recorded -3.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -111.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 5054456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.80, while it was recorded at 24.95 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $7,375 million, or 83.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,969,255, which is approximately 0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,657,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $932.49 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 24,572,069 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 22,657,892 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 243,457,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,687,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,965,506 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,462 shares during the same period.