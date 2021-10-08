ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 0.48% or 0.07 points to close at $14.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2970110 shares. The company report on October 1, 2021 that ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme.

ING announced the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep, with a maximum total value of €1,744 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders (10% of the issued shares). The share buyback programme will commence on 5 October 2021 and is expected to end no later than 5 May 2022. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of ING.

It opened the trading session at $14.58, the shares rose to $14.68 and dropped to $14.515, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ING points out that the company has recorded 17.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ING reached to a volume of 2970110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.35.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $2,026 million, or 3.60% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 44,175,843, which is approximately 5.922% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,690,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.7 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $117.84 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 13,694,157 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 6,320,501 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 119,499,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,513,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,271,764 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,962 shares during the same period.