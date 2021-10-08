Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain 25.18% so far this year. What now?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Huntsman to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 29, 2021.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) will hold a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET that day.

Webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/46827/indexl.html.

A sum of 2890755 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $31.98 and dropped to a low of $31.40 until finishing in the latest session at $31.47.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.87. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $35.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.86, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,837 million, or 85.80% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,080,892, which is approximately 0.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.43 million in HUN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $377.97 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -35.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 27,197,234 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 23,375,530 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 134,899,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,472,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,276 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,612,575 shares during the same period.