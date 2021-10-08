GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Stock trading around $10.00 per share: What’s Next?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] closed the trading session at $10.00 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.995, while the highest price level was $10.055. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Mirion Technologies, Inc. Acquires US-based Dosimetry Services Distributor.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a global provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, announced the acquisition of the Dosimetry Badge brand—a small, US-based distributor of personal dosimeter badges.

Headquartered in Melbourne, FL, Dosimetry Badge started as a radiation consulting company and evolved into distributing cost-effective dosimetry services to veterinary centers, chiropractic clinics, hospitals, radiology centers, nuclear medicine departments, and other industries that require regular radiation monitoring of employees. The company recorded nearly $500,000 in revenue for the 2020 calendar year, with over 2,000 customers relying on Dosimetry Badge solutions for accurate dose reporting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.26 percent and weekly performance of -2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GSAH reached to a volume of 2768693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, GSAH shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

52 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 17,951,164 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,055,499 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,984,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,990,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,735,842 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,652 shares during the same period.