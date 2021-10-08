GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] moved up 3.47: Why It’s Important

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] gained 3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $39.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that GFL Environmental Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and will host an investor conference call related to this release on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company’s Investors page at investors.gflenv.com or by clicking here or listeners may access the call toll-free by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 361271) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

GFL Environmental Inc. represents 360.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.11 billion with the latest information. GFL stock price has been found in the range of $36.60 to $37.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, GFL reached a trading volume of 2182110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for GFL Environmental Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GFL stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFL shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, GFL shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.59 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.71, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 32.67 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $7,778 million, or 74.45% of GFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 57,460,704, which is approximately -8.223% of the company’s market cap and around 7.01% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 46,645,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in GFL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $357.95 million in GFL stock with ownership of nearly 38.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE:GFL] by around 22,784,778 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 16,939,496 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 159,399,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,123,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,734,738 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,799 shares during the same period.