Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $8.20

Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE: ENIA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Enel Americas SA – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Enel Americas SA – ADR (FRA:NER) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78297.

Over the last 12 months, ENIA stock dropped by -6.67%. The average equity rating for ENIA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.71 billion, with 2.15 billion shares outstanding and 654.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 904.54K shares, ENIA stock reached a trading volume of 2725036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Americas S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Enel Americas S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Americas S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENIA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ENIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, ENIA shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enel Americas S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Enel Americas S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.85.

Return on Total Capital for ENIA is now 12.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.62. Additionally, ENIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] managed to generate an average of $39,043,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Enel Americas S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ENIA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enel Americas S.A. go to 5.30%.

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $258 million, or 2.10% of ENIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENIA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,583,908, which is approximately 215.661% of the company’s market cap and around 62.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,093,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.07 million in ENIA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.39 million in ENIA stock with ownership of nearly -39.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enel Americas S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE:ENIA] by around 15,146,631 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 23,815,783 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,927,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,890,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,940 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,729,566 shares during the same period.