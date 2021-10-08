Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell -17.57% so far this year. What now?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Kodak Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) reported financial results for the second quarter 2021, including consolidated revenues of $291 million and a year-over-year improvement in cash performance.

Second-quarter 2021 highlights include:.

A sum of 2181580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Eastman Kodak Company shares reached a high of $6.74 and dropped to a low of $6.62 until finishing in the latest session at $6.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

KODK Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastman Kodak Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.87.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -140.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$120,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

KODK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 26.10% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,262,139, which is approximately 49.527% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,192,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.42 million in KODK stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $17.01 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 6,628,112 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,713,539 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 9,773,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,115,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,889 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,104,853 shares during the same period.