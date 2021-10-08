DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Is Currently -1.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.94%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that DuPont Joins Operation Clean Sweep® Blue.

Company strengthens commitment to preventing plastic from entering the environment.

Consistent with its core values, DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced it is strengthening its sustainability efforts toward zero discharge of plastics into marine and freshwater environments by joining Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) blue.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock rose by 24.33%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.95. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.91 billion, with 529.60 million shares outstanding and 513.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 3033484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $91.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.49, while it was recorded at 69.61 for the last single week of trading, and 76.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,431 million, or 73.50% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,265,405, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,787,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 3.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 24,633,195 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 29,250,052 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 324,788,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,671,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,518,168 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,717,918 shares during the same period.