Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] moved up 0.84: Why It’s Important

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] closed the trading session at $19.16 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.03, while the highest price level was $19.26. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.05 percent and weekly performance of 13.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, DNB reached to a volume of 2875459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.22, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 11.73%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,486 million, or 54.60% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 68,052,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $435.5 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 16.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 44,041,459 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 43,394,365 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 251,088,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,524,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,153,485 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,027,827 shares during the same period.