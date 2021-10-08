Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is -1.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $73.85 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.80, while the highest price level was $75.05. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its third-quarter 2021 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.80 percent and weekly performance of 1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, D reached to a volume of 2819708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $84.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $88 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.27, while it was recorded at 73.29 for the last single week of trading, and 75.29 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.65%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,930 million, or 68.10% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,274,386, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,051,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 0.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 28,357,104 shares. Additionally, 637 investors decreased positions by around 25,286,934 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 487,048,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,692,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,619,319 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,591,019 shares during the same period.