Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Stock trading around $66.42 per share: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] plunged by -$3.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $68.89 during the day while it closed the day at $66.42. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Chegg Appoints Marcela Martin to Board of Directors.

Chief Financial Officer of Squarespace brings more than twenty-five years of experience in building global media and technology companies to Chegg’s board.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced that Marcela Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Squarespace, has joined Chegg’s Board of Directors, effective, September 15, 2021. Ms. Martin will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Chegg Inc. stock has also loss -2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHGG stock has declined by -22.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.90% and lost -26.47% year-on date.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $9.53 billion, with 143.11 million shares outstanding and 142.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 2847394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $107.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $85 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on CHGG stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CHGG shares from 100 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.60.

CHGG stock trade performance evaluation

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.81, while it was recorded at 68.73 for the last single week of trading, and 86.12 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.60 and a Current Ratio set at 18.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,490 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,600,221, which is approximately 3.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,230,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.37 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $749.28 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 3.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 12,648,379 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 10,458,387 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 119,767,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,874,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,266 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 951,920 shares during the same period.