CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Stock trading around $25.57 per share: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a low on 10/07/21, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.57. The company report on October 1, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy Appoints New Board Member Raquelle W. Lewis.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the appointment of Raquelle W. Lewis, an accomplished communications and community outreach leader with extensive experience in the transportation and infrastructure industries, to its Board of Directors, effective September 29.

With more than 25 years of experience in communications, strategic project development, business operations, community outreach, and risk and crisis management in the transportation and infrastructure industries, Lewis has held positions of increasing responsibility over the course of her career. She currently serves as Director, Southeast Texas Communications and Public Information Offices for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a state government organization that constructs and maintains highway, aviation, rail, and public transportation systems.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5850929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $14.98 billion, with 586.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5850929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $27.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.72, while it was recorded at 25.44 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $14,012 million, or 95.50% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,916,116, which is approximately 4.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,618,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $823.75 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 35.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 63,882,989 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 39,672,365 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 444,424,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,980,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,319,441 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,724,509 shares during the same period.