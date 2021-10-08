Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Is Currently -0.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $80.58 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Diversicare, DSP Group, ADTRAN, and Hill-Rom on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Baxter International Inc. represents 503.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.86 billion with the latest information. BAX stock price has been found in the range of $80.48 to $81.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 2797875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $93.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $93 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BAX stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 100 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.41, while it was recorded at 80.80 for the last single week of trading, and 80.72 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.31. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $22,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $34,653 million, or 89.30% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 51,327,035, which is approximately 0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,942,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 23,423,956 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 27,980,291 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 378,645,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,050,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,133,317 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,649,691 shares during the same period.