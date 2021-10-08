Barclays lifts Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $211.88 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Union Pacific Elects Sheri Edison to Board of Directors.

Union Pacific Corporation announced Sheri Edison has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective Dec. 1.

Edison most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel for Amcor plc, a global leader in packaging for products spanning the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care sectors, with approximately 50,000 employees across more than 40 countries from 2019 until her retirement in June 2021.

Union Pacific Corporation represents 658.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $134.25 billion with the latest information. UNP stock price has been found in the range of $211.295 to $215.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2641039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $251.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $242 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $263, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.64, while it was recorded at 208.31 for the last single week of trading, and 215.65 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 15.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $109,064 million, or 79.90% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,836,709, which is approximately -0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,795,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.85 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,221,729 shares. Additionally, 841 investors decreased positions by around 25,866,747 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 471,656,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,745,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,962,421 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,892 shares during the same period.