Avinger Inc. [AVGR] moved up 12.62: Why It’s Important

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.78 at the close of the session, up 12.62%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Ground-Breaking Clinical Data from INSIGHT Trial Presented at VIVA.

Study Outcomes Demonstrate Safety and Efficacy of Pantheris for Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), announced that clinical data from the INSIGHT study were presented during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) conference in Las Vegas. The INSIGHT trial was designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Avinger’s Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system for treating in-stent restenosis (ISR) in lower extremity arteries.

Avinger Inc. stock is now 77.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVGR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.848 and lowest of $0.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +56.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 866.37K shares, AVGR reached a trading volume of 8194467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. On April 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AVGR shares from 4.30 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has AVGR stock performed recently?

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8562, while it was recorded at 0.7158 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1785 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.70% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,556,540, which is approximately 21.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,366,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 million in AVGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -5.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 2,311,809 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 859,865 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,818,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,990,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 851,340 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 654,442 shares during the same period.