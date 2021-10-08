Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] is -5.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [NYSE: APSG] loss -0.10% or -0.01 points to close at $9.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3923576 shares. The company report on May 29, 2021 that Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NYSE.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q1 2021 Form 10-Q”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The NYSE informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company will have six months from May 25, 2021 to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards at any time prior to that date by filing its Q1 2021 Form 10-Q.

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $9.82 and dropped to $9.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APSG points out that the company has recorded -1.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 143.99K shares, APSG reached to a volume of 3923576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, APSG shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for APSG is now -0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, APSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] managed to generate an average of -$204,082 per employee.Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital go to 18.07%.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [NYSE:APSG] by around 5,680,411 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,713,117 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,498,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,891,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APSG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,162,588 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,621,243 shares during the same period.