American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is 25.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 4.02 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on September 22, 2021 that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Launches AE77, an Artfully Designed and Sustainably Crafted Premium Denim Brand.

A NEW BREED OF DENIM, THAT CAPTURES THE STYLE AND SOUL OF NEW YORK CITY.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced the launch of AE77, a new premium denim brand for men and women inspired by the convergence of artistic vision and a planet-first mindset. The brand will debut with its first store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood designed by Stefan Beckman Studio, with an e-commerce site to follow on October 15th and a second store by year end.

A sum of 8016493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $25.195 and dropped to a low of $24.21 until finishing in the latest session at $25.12.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.71. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $39.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEO stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.72, while it was recorded at 25.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,707 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,005,915, which is approximately 0.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,451,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.61 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $446.13 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 265.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 33,983,001 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 25,189,394 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 128,211,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,384,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,486,097 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,144,655 shares during the same period.