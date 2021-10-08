Aegon N.V. [AEG] Stock trading around $5.14 per share: What’s Next?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -0.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.14. The company report on September 21, 2021 that An update on Aegon’s sale of its Central and Eastern European business to VIG.

On September 20, 2021, Aegon and Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) were informed that the Budapest Metropolitan Court has rejected their joint appeal challenging the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior’s decision to block VIG’s acquisition of Aegon’s Hungarian business.

VIG and Aegon regret this decision and will appeal against it before the Hungarian Supreme Court within the next 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3016365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aegon N.V. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $11.04 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 3016365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.95. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$6,541 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Insider trade positions for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $821 million, or 7.60% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 110,295,770, which is approximately -0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,295,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.22 million in AEG stocks shares; and APERIO GROUP, LLC, currently with $24.32 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 2,771,955 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,657,119 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 147,395,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,824,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,185 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 502,992 shares during the same period.