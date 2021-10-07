Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell -3.51% so far this year. What now?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] gained 1.63% on the last trading session, reaching $64.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Several Western Power Providers Announce Plans to Explore Market Options.

Several electric providers that serve millions of customers in the Western United States announced plans to evaluate regional market solutions together.

Members of the informal Western Markets Exploratory Group (WMEG) are exploring the potential for a staged approach to new market services, including day-ahead energy sales, transmission system expansion, and other power supply and grid solutions consistent with existing state regulations. The group hopes to identify market solutions that can help achieve carbon reduction goals while supporting reliable, affordable service for customers.

Xcel Energy Inc. represents 539.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.64 billion with the latest information. XEL stock price has been found in the range of $63.15 to $64.075.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 2952568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $72.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for XEL stock

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.12, while it was recorded at 63.30 for the last single week of trading, and 66.71 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $26,538 million, or 78.60% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,291,359, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,065,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.7 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 11.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

391 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 24,146,043 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 16,868,544 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 371,514,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,528,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,678,708 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,457,120 shares during the same period.