Wolfe Research lifts Chewy Inc. [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Chewy Appoints Mark Eamer as Chief Marketing Officer.

Seasoned Leader to Spearhead Continued Expansion of Chewy’s Marketing and Customer Engagement Capabilities.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, announced the appointment of Mark Eamer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

A sum of 2228656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $65.27 and dropped to a low of $63.63 until finishing in the latest session at $64.54.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.29. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $93.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 83 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 358.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 136.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.36, while it was recorded at 65.65 for the last single week of trading, and 85.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CHWY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 2.00%.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,516 million, or 80.30% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,878,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.49 million in CHWY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $409.93 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 18,193,619 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 23,118,016 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 354,041,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,353,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,662 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,968 shares during the same period.