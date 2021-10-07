why UBS Group AG [UBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.56

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $16.12 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.94, while the highest price level was $16.24. The company report on September 29, 2021 that UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Bellevue, Washington office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

“Mike’s expertise and commitment to his clients is evident not only because of accolades like this, but because of the esteemed respect we all have for him,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “I’m proud that his diligent work ethic and commitment to putting his clients first is being recognized across the industry.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 2227445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 161.83.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.45. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.34.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.54. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $86,015 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 5.92%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,547 million, or 54.71% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 171,136,814, which is approximately 1.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 144,795,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.17 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 2.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 95,209,224 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 88,627,319 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,152,825,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,336,661,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,946,788 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,998,012 shares during the same period.