why Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.56

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.73 at the close of the session, down -5.33%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Secures $252 Million Contract for Newbuild, Ultra-Deepwater Drillship.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that BOE Exploration & Production LLC (“BOE”) awarded Transocean a $252 million firm contract for its newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, the Deepwater Atlas, including a mobilization fee of $30 million. Additionally, the contract provides for a significant performance bonus opportunity based upon agreed operating metrics.

This award results from the final investment decision of BOE and the Shenandoah working interest owners to sanction the previously announced Shenandoah project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Transocean Ltd. stock is now 61.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.12 and lowest of $3.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.13, which means current price is +65.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.33M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 17196841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,281 million, or 53.80% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,173,084, which is approximately -6.372% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,045,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.21 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $123.78 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 144.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 97,691,900 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 84,632,333 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 161,234,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,559,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,804,162 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,550 shares during the same period.