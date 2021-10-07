why SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.17

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 10/05/21, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.62. The company report on October 6, 2021 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2021 Results.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11824299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $12.75 billion, with 799.63 million shares outstanding and 614.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.21M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 11824299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.53, while it was recorded at 16.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $4,621 million, or 25.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.71 million in SOFI stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $480.28 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 267,272,350 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,786,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,024,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 249,751,909 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,467 shares during the same period.