why Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.57

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.86%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Philip Morris International Closes New USD 2.5 Billion 5-Year Business Transformation-Linked Credit Facility.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announces that on September 29, 2021, the company entered into an agreement for its first financing instrument following the issuance of its August 2021 Business Transformation-Linked Financing Framework (Framework). The new revolving credit facility (Facility) provides for borrowings up to an aggregate principal amount of USD 2.5 billion and expires on September 29, 2026, unless extended as per the terms of the credit agreement.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 28.00%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.8. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.60 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 3206308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.99, while it was recorded at 96.02 for the last single week of trading, and 93.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.57%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113,193 million, or 76.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,832,982, which is approximately 1.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,393,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.83 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.79 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

830 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 49,106,195 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 46,295,621 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 1,075,881,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,283,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,148,725 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,447,155 shares during the same period.