Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Stock trading around $35.82 per share: Whatâ€™s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEKÂ® Portfolio to Texas Market.

The AZEKÂ® Company (NYSE: AZEK) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced an expansion of Weyerhaeuserâ€™s product portfolio with AZEK Building Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company. Weyerhaeuser plans to expand its full line product offering of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable TimberTechÂ® Outdoor Living products and AZEKÂ® Exteriorsâ€™ products throughout the Texas market through its Dallas and Houston distribution centers.

“Weâ€™re excited to expand our offerings and introduce AZEK Exteriors and TimberTech premium outdoor living products to our Texas customers,” said Amy Warren, director of business process and development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. “Our relationship with AZEK is based on shared values of quality, sustainability and innovation. These mutual commitments will serve and bring added value to our customers.”.

A sum of 3635587 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.84M shares. Weyerhaeuser Company shares reached a high of $35.935 and dropped to a low of $35.29 until finishing in the latest session at $35.82.

The one-year WY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.56. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.28, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Companyâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Companyâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,259 million, or 84.80% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,328,851, which is approximately 1.282% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,782,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.49 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -36.465% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 53,696,106 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 52,737,929 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 514,990,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,424,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,708,201 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,190 shares during the same period.