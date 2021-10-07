Wall Street Analyst Initiated Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.92%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Global-e Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Shares.

Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) (the “Company” or “Global-e”), the world’s leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced the closing of its underwritten secondary offering by certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 13,800,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price to the public of $64.00 per share (the “Offering”). The shares sold in the Offering included 1,800,000 shares sold following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders received all of the proceeds from the Offering. Global-e did not sell any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. served as lead book-running managers for the Offering. Piper Sandler & Co., JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Needham & Company, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as co-managers for the Offering. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:.

The one-year Global-E Online Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.62. The average equity rating for GLBE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.17 billion, with 87.31 million shares outstanding and 50.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, GLBE stock reached a trading volume of 2336903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $80.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

GLBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.90, while it was recorded at 67.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Global-E Online Ltd. Fundamentals:

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,558 million, or 41.20% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 26,216,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.64% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,402,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.26 million in GLBE stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $127.51 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 41,059,494 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,059,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,059,494 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.