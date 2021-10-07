Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a high on 10/05/21, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.83. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Cinemark Introduces Movie Club Platinum, Offering Superstar Benefits to the Most Dedicated Movie Lovers.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is increasing big screen benefits for its most loyal moviegoers with the introduction of Movie Club Platinum. Developed in direct response to Cinemark Movie Rewards members’ biggest wishes, Movie Club Platinum is a brand-new premium tier of Cinemark’s industry-leading monthly in-theatre membership program that rewards frequent visitors with star-studded savings. Movie lovers can learn more about Movie Club at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.

“We developed Movie Club Platinum the same exact way we developed our industry-leading Movie Club program – by listening to our moviegoers and giving them what they really want,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. “This premium tier of our monthly membership program rewards our highest frequency moviegoers with bigger savings and bonus tickets, making a trip to the theatre even more valuable for those who love it most. Cinemark is always striving to roll out the red carpet for our guests, and offering this amazing reward is our way of giving our most loyal members the celebrity treatment. With the outstanding film lineup coming to the big screen, there is no better time to get more out of moviegoing.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2390620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.52 billion, with 117.22 million shares outstanding and 106.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2390620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.11. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.28 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.96 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.09 and a Gross Margin at -67.49. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.25.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now -12.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.78. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$34,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $2,309 million, or 89.90% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,294,506, which is approximately 24.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,371,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.41 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.24 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,804,222 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 17,233,579 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 72,752,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,790,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,246 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,985 shares during the same period.