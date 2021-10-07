Unum Group [UNM] is 16.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] closed the trading session at $26.65 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.88, while the highest price level was $26.74. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Unum Group to release third quarter 2021 results and host conference call.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its third quarter 2021 results November 2, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group’s senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, November 3, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss third quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.17 percent and weekly performance of 6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, UNM reached to a volume of 3416602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UNM shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

UNM stock trade performance evaluation

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.05, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unum Group [UNM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 4.10%.

Unum Group [UNM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,626 million, or 88.00% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,360,391, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,539,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.44 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $460.39 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 14,100,268 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 10,052,147 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 149,425,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,577,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,359 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,698,402 shares during the same period.