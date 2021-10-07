Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Stock trading around $316.88 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] plunged by -$3.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $323.6154 during the day while it closed the day at $316.88. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit.

Twilio Segment’s unparalleled flexibility empowers developers to create world-class, differentiated customer experiences with the world’s #1 CDP.

Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO), the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that gives companies unprecedented flexibility to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market.

Twilio Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWLO stock has declined by -17.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.67% and lost -6.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $55.22 billion, with 173.41 million shares outstanding and 166.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 2220282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $475.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $415, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 12.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 2775.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.90.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 351.60, while it was recorded at 318.74 for the last single week of trading, and 360.77 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,449 million, or 84.30% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,978,417, which is approximately 1.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,916,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -18.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 16,640,947 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 12,818,691 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 110,810,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,270,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,865 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,911 shares during the same period.