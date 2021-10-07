Standpoint Research slashes price target on Zillow Group Inc. [Z] – find out why.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $88.34 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Zillow Group Closes Acquisition of ShowingTime, the Industry Leader in Home Touring Technology.

ShowingTime’s technology and services simplify online tour scheduling for agents, buyers and sellers.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, announced the closing of its acquisition of ShowingTime, an online scheduling platform for home showings. Touring is one of the most important steps in the home shopping and selling journey, and ShowingTime’s technology has streamlined and improved the touring experience. The company is an industry leader, and Zillow Group will continue to invest in ShowingTime to improve its functionality.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 180.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.91 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $85.14 to $87.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 2642252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.37, while it was recorded at 87.74 for the last single week of trading, and 123.11 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $17,583 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,708,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 2.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 15,272,483 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 11,698,628 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 172,070,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,041,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,139 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,165,524 shares during the same period.