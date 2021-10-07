Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Stock trading around $90.07 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.66%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Celebrity Cruises Is Putting It All On The Table.

NEW-LUXURY BRAND SET TO TAKE CULINARY EXCELLENCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL ON BOARD EXQUISITE, CELEBRITY BEYOND(SM).

— Internationally renowned Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud expands his role as Celebrity Cruises Global Culinary Ambassador and launches his first restaurant at sea onboard Celebrity’s newest ship.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock rose by 36.10%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.61. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.10 billion, with 254.58 million shares outstanding and 218.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 2387524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $91.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 236.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.32.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.43, while it was recorded at 90.68 for the last single week of trading, and 82.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,145 million, or 71.30% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,728,598, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,573,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.88 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 41.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 22,962,643 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 12,827,096 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 143,454,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,244,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,320,916 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,008,737 shares during the same period.