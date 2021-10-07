Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $65.30 million, up 56.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces September Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 406 Bitcoins in September 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces its September production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin production for September 2021 and its miner shipping/deployment status.

A sum of 16199058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.21M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $26.56 and dropped to a low of $25.17 until finishing in the latest session at $26.61.

The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 935.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 26.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $742 million, or 29.60% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,729,446, which is approximately 36.138% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,560,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.98 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $66.16 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,844,231 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,693,946 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,334,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,873,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,759,468 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 865,482 shares during the same period.