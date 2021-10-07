Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ: RMNI] traded at a high on 10/05/21, posting a 5.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Rimini Street UK Once Again Ranked in the Top 20 for 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech.

Company receives employee recognition for a consistently great workplace experience for second consecutive year.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, announced it has been ranked in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech in the medium-sized firm category. This achievement follows a top 10 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™, a top 20 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, as well as recognition last year as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (GPTW) in the UK and achieving “Excellence in Wellbeing.” ’s recognition sees Rimini Street maintain its top 20 ranking from 2020, when it was acknowledged in the 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Tech for medium-sized companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2769896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rimini Street Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for RMNI stock reached $864.69 million, with 85.34 million shares outstanding and 37.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 397.67K shares, RMNI reached a trading volume of 2769896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMNI shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rimini Street Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Rimini Street Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on RMNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rimini Street Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMNI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has RMNI stock performed recently?

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, RMNI shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Rimini Street Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] managed to generate an average of $9,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Rimini Street Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rimini Street Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

There are presently around $518 million, or 59.80% of RMNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMNI stocks are: ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,565,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.77 million in RMNI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.26 million in RMNI stock with ownership of nearly 79.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rimini Street Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ:RMNI] by around 7,717,992 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,240,141 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 35,579,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,537,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMNI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,204,443 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,762 shares during the same period.