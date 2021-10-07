PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] moved down -2.96: Why It’s Important

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -2.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.61. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Nielsen Announces Data Collaboration With PubMatic Changing the Way Marketers Transact on Audience Data.

Nielsen and PubMatic announced that Nielsen’s audience data is now available through PubMatic’s Audience Encore™, permitting advertisers to buy premium omnichannel inventory layered with quality data for precision targeting and better performance.

Brands can benefit from PubMatic’s extensive reach, enabling advertisers to engage audiences wherever they may be across all digital channels. Through this collaboration, brands may now access Nielsen’s premium audience data, along with insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing decisions. Nielsen’s rich audience data has a unique breadth and depth and includes proprietary fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) data, credit card transaction data, psychographic data, intent, and interest data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2681846 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PubMatic Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.27%.

The market cap for PUBM stock reached $164.25 million, with 49.58 million shares outstanding and 19.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.64K shares, PUBM reached a trading volume of 2681846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Berenberg have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.79.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, PUBM shares dropped by -23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 38.15 for the last 200 days.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

There are presently around $203 million, or 49.20% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,529,758, which is approximately 85.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 904,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.45 million in PUBM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $18.88 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly 68.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,512,716 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,527,604 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,918,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,958,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,993,217 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,336 shares during the same period.