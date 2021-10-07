Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] is -29.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) released the following excerpt from CEO Bill Ackman’s letter to shareholders contained in the 2021 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Semiannual Financial Statements.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”).

A sum of 3005936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $19.725 and dropped to a low of $19.69 until finishing in the latest session at $19.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

PSTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, PSTH shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading, and 24.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] managed to generate an average of -$357,574 per employee.Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] Insider Position Details

98 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 10,548,501 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 24,952,596 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 52,812,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,313,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,953,158 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 10,438,562 shares during the same period.