PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Revenue clocked in at $1.53 billion, down -20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] loss -2.60% or -1.2 points to close at $45.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3231213 shares. The company report on June 3, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

It opened the trading session at $49.47, the shares rose to $49.77 and dropped to $45.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGS points out that the company has recorded -6.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 3231213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $66.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAGS shares from 42 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.31. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.42 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.07, while it was recorded at 49.04 for the last single week of trading, and 52.61 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 43.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $8,395 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,267,471, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,442,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.27 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $413.11 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 24,895,510 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 23,120,264 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 138,464,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,480,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,641,837 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,442,883 shares during the same period.