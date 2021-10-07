Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Stock trading around $23.87 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.98%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that PacBio Partners with The European Reference Genome Atlas Initiative.

Partnership to improve biodiversity research, accelerate conservation with actionable and accurate genomic data.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB)(“Pacific Biosciences” or “PacBio”), a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms, announced a partnership with The European Reference Genome Atlas (ERGA) consortium to support its efforts in understanding and protecting biodiversity by generating high-quality reference genomes for European plant and animal species.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock rose by 96.14%. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.70 billion, with 198.57 million shares outstanding and 185.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 2440350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $20 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 24.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,092 million, or 91.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,481,486, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,196,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.36 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.44 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 20,065,016 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 11,718,586 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 139,625,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,409,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,090,672 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,992 shares during the same period.