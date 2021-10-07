Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] moved down -0.47: Why It’s Important

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] closed the trading session at $68.00 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.32, while the highest price level was $68.59. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced plans to release third quarter earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q3 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7287304. Alternatively, callers can pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 7287304. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be emailed providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.20 percent and weekly performance of 4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 2276048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $85, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on NTR stock. On May 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 60 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.09, while it was recorded at 67.22 for the last single week of trading, and 58.03 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,190 million, or 69.24% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 29,748,623, which is approximately -3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,045,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.2 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 31,401,586 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 41,930,485 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 282,399,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,731,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,402 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,596,897 shares during the same period.