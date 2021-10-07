MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Revenue clocked in at $451.80 million, up 18.77% YTD: What’s Next?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 15, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 per Share.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

A sum of 2703550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. MFA Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $4.68 and dropped to a low of $4.59 until finishing in the latest session at $4.62.

The one-year MFA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.75. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,278 million, or 63.90% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,554,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,841,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.31 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $187.15 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -10.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 24,146,699 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,016,707 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 228,365,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,528,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,520,825 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,835,366 shares during the same period.