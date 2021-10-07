Market cap of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] reaches 346.47M – now what?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] price surged by 10.98 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on October 2, 2021 that MEI Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced the grant of inducement stock options for an aggregate of 136,000 shares of the company’s common stock to three new employees. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to each new employee accepting employment with MEI in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have a $2.76 exercise price per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The options were granted pursuant to the MEI Pharma, Inc. 2021 Inducement Grant Equity Compensation Plan, and have terms and conditions consistent with the MEI Pharma, Inc. Amended and Restated 2008 Stock Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan. The options were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception under Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires that grants relying on this exception be disclosed promptly in a press release.

A sum of 2354048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 372.19K shares. MEI Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $2.66 and dropped to a low of $2.58 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

The average equity rating for MEIP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

MEIP Stock Performance Analysis:

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEI Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.90 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.06.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -108.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.06. Additionally, MEIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$665,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

MEIP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $232 million, or 74.80% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,137,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.0 million in MEIP stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.5 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 9.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 5,465,177 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,218,480 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,434,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,118,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,300 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 687,779 shares during the same period.